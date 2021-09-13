Expedite Vizag High-end Skill University Works, CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the department of Skill Development and Training (SDT) and directed the officials to start the works of High-end Skill University at Vishakapatnam immediately.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the State Government is setting up one college in each parliamentary constituency for skill development and High-end Skill University at Vishakapatnam and one at Tirupati and added that these both universities would prepare academic courses and curriculum for Skill Development Colleges.

The Chief Minister said that the training and teaching in those Skill Development Colleges would be such that it would increase the knowledge in the topics like coding, languages, robotics and IoT and added that the state government is planning to strengthen the work from home concept in villages by providing internet facility. He said that synergy would be formed between Skill Development Colleges and work from home concept, which would result in better emploment opportunities with good salaries. He said the courses designed to enhance skills should be revolutionary and added that construction of class rooms in Skill Development Colleges and new Medical Colleges also should be innovative.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to tailor the ITIs to current requirements and upgrade the syllabus and added to see if prestigious institutions like National Academy of Construction could tie up with every ITI across the state. He said to focus on providing training and developing skills among tenth class dropout students. He said the data of the youth who have been provided skill development training should be given to the new industries and instructed the officials to ensure 75 percent of jobs are provided to locals.

He said there is need to enhance skills in issues related to every day life like maintenance and repair of equipment of drinking water plants, motors, solar units and equipment used for sanitation sewage treatment plants and added to take steps to increase the knowledge in English. He said to prepare a plan to provide skilled human resources for maintenance of new medical colleges and hospitals.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to setup one ITI college in each assembly constituency and focus on basic facilities in private ITI colleges and added to get certification done on the standards of government and private ITIs. He said to ensure adequate staff in government ITIs and also examine the status of teaching staff in government polytechnic and engineering colleges.The Chief Minister said district collectors should take steps to ensure apprenticeship is provided to trained youth.

Information Technology, Skill Development and Training, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, IT, Electronics and Communications Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Transportation Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, Employment and Training Director Lavanya, Government Advisor ( AP Skill Development and Training) Challa Madhusudan Reddy, AP Skill Development Corporation Chairman K Ajay Reddy, AP Skill Development Corporation MD N Bangarraju and other officials were present.