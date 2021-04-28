Expedite Hiring of Healthcare Professionals: AP CM YS Jagan in Spandana

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a meeting with district collectors and SPs on the Covid situation, expediting the recruitment of health care professionals and a wide range of other issues during the Spandana video conference held on Tuesday.

MGNREGA works( Labour Budget), construction of Village Secretariats buildings, RBK buildings, DR YSR Health Clinics (Rural), AMCUs, BMCUs and Anganwadi centres, DR YSR Health Clinics, house site pattas in 90 days and schemes to be implemented in April and May were among the major issues were discussed during the meet held here on Tuesday.

COVID-19

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors and SPs to be on high alert in the coming months in the wake of rapid spread of the second wave of COVID. He said if the government loses one rupee due to the lockdown, the common man will lose Rs 4. The lockdown cost the government nearly Rs 20,000 crore in 2020, which means a loss of about Rs 80,000 crore to the people.

Oxygen Supply

320-340 metric tons of oxygen is being supplied every day and it's adequate in the present situation. The Chief Minister said the people with SPO2 level less than 94 should be provided with oxygen.

Recruitment

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct walk-in interviews to fill vacancies in the health department and complete the recruitment in 48 hours.

Permission to only 50 members

The Chief Minister directed the officials to grant permission only to 50 people for marriages and to ensure people are not gathered in gyms, parks and swimming pools. He said all the financial activities should continue following covid protocols and added that only 50 people should be permitted for any event.

Vaccination

The Chief Minister said seven crore vaccine doses are being manufactured in the country per month of which one crore was Covaxin and the remaining were Covishield. Vaccination of two doses is completed to 11.30 lakh people and a single dose of vaccine is administered to 45.48 lakh people of age above 45 in the state. Vaccination will also be given to people above 18- 45 years.

104 Call Centre

He said District Collectors should own104 call centre and ensure effective functioning of these centres. 104 number should be registered in the minds of people as a one-stop solution for all issues related to COVID. Beds should be arranged to covid patients within three hours of calling 104 call centre, he said. Adequate number of doctors should be available for 104 call centre.

Covid Hospitals- Beds

He said collectors have identified a total of 355 hospitals in all districts for the treatment of COVID with a bed capacity of 28,377 beds in which 17901 beds are occupied and added that treatment in those hospitals is completely free and medications should also be given for free.

Responsibility to JCs

He said the Joint Collector ( Village/Ward Secretariat s, development) should completely focus on tackling covid in the districts. The Joint Collector should ensure good sanitation facilities, quality food supply, availability of doctors and paramedical staff, setting up of help desks etc. They should monitor the performance of Arogya Mitras through CCTV cameras. They should coordinate with the call centre and ensure all works are done on time.

Covid Care Centers (CCC)

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to set up adequate covid care centres. 59 covid care centres are functional in the state with 33,327 beds. He said the Collectors should ensure all the facilities in the centres and added that there should be no scarcity of beds.

Regular Monitoring

The Chief Minister said Covid hospitals at the District level should be divided into clusters and incharges should be appointed for them. District level Flying Squad should be set up including medicine regulatory department officials in it. A state task force has been formed to monitor all these activities.

Be strict on rumours

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take strict action against anyone who spreads rumours creating panic among people. He said an official bulletin will be released every day and everyone should use the same data.

MGNREGA works

The Chief Minister said while the target for April is 2.50 crore workdays, only 1.89 crore workdays is completed as of April 26 and directed the officials to ensure one crore workdays are completed in every district in the coming two months. He said wage component needs to be improved in Nellore, Guntur Krishna, West Godavari, Kurnool districts.

Construction of Village Secretariats

The Chief Minister said while 10,929 buildings have been approved and construction has started, only 6057 buildings are almost complete so far. Another 1035 buildings are in the final stages of construction, while slab work of 613 buildings has been completed. Works are being delayed in Kadapa, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Krishna and Anantapur districts. He said construction of all village secretariat buildings should by the end of June.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras

Of the 10,408 RBK buildings approved, only 2,649 have been almost completed. Work on 139 buildings is in the final stages, while slab work of 640 buildings has been completed. The construction of RBK buildings is expected to be completed by July this year.

Dr YSR Health Clinics ( Rural)

Of the 8585 buildings approved, only 1755 have been completed so far. Work on another 63 buildings is in the final stages, while slab work of 400 buildings has been completed. Work on another 4118 buildings was completed until the slab was laid.

Construction of all the clinics is expected to be completed by the end of August this year.

Work is being delayed in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Kadapa, East Godavari and Guntur districts.

Construction of AMCUs & BMCUs

While the state needs a total of 9,899 BMCUs, administrative approvals have been granted for the construction of 9,538 buildings. Work has started for 4840 buildings, including 2,633 buildings undertaken in the first phase. The 2,633 BMCUs undertaken in the first phase are expected to be completed by June 30.

Anganwadi centres

Out of 55,607 Anganwadi Centers, 27,438 centres are functioning in rented buildings.

Under Nadu Nedu Scheme, works of construction of 4706 new Anganwadi Centers along with the renovation of existing 3341 existing Anganwadi Centers is going on. 3928 buildings are under construction and they are scheduled to be completed by June 30. Work is being delayed in Guntur, Kadapa and Prakasam districts.

YSR Urban Clinics

560 YSR health clinics are needed in the state of which 205 urban health centres need to be renovated and 353 new urban health centres need to be constructed. Tender process has been completed for 311 buildings.

House site pattas

A total of 30,28,346 house site pattas are to be distributed in the state, of which 28,54,983 pattas have been distributed so far which is 94 percent and another 1,73,363 pattas are yet to be distributed. Distribution of house site pattas is completed in 16,450 Jagananna colonies out of 17,053 colonies. Distribution of pattas is pending in Nellore, Guntur, Vijayanagaram, Kadapa, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete them within the next 15 days. The Chief Minister also discussed on status of fresh applications for house sites and also on the construction of houses.

Calendar for April, May

Jagananna Vasati Devena to be launched on April 28, Rythu Bharosa on May 13, Matyakara Bharosa on May 18, payment of insurance premium for Kharif 2020 on May 25.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Sriranganatha Raju, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Health Principal Anil Kumar Singhal and other officials were present at the meeting.

