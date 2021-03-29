RAJAHMUNDRY: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the executive capital to Visakhapatnam would be shifted as soon as the legal impediments are over. Speaking to the media at Rajahmundry on Sunday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aim was to ensure the all-round development of regions in the State and this would be possible only by the shifting of the capitals. He further added that the elections for 32 municipalities and corporations, ZPTC, MPTCs and cooperative societies will be held shortly.

The Minister assured that ten villages around the town would be Rajahmundry municipal corporation and the city would become a Heritage City. He also appreciated the local YSRCP MP, Margani Bharat for supporting and encouraging the ‘Haritha-Yuvatha’’ programme, for making Rajahmundry a clean and green city. Slamming the Telugu Desam Party for creating legal hurdles, he alleged that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was doing this to halt the State development. Botsa said that Chandrababu Naidu wanted to develop Amaravati with the motive of promoting the interests of one community.

He said that elections for the remaining 32 municipalities and corporations, ZPTC, MPTCs and cooperative societies would be held shortly.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana launched development works worth Rs.16.35 crore, including a drainage pumping scheme at Kambala Tank, solid and liquid waste management systems, the new website and an app related to the Rajahmundry municipal corporation.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, BC Welfare Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, joint collector G. Lakshmisha, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat and municipal commissioner Abhishikhth Kishore, YSRCP city coordinator Akula Satyanarayana, former MLA Rowthu Surya Prakasa Rao and others were also present for the inauguration.

Also Read: Nara Lokesh Shedding Crocodile Tears Over Demolition Of Illegal Encroachments In Mangalagiri