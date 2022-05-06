EX- Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy Passes Away

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy has passed away after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment for his illness at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

Bojjala hails from the Chittoor district and represented Srikalahasti Assembly constituency five times. In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he worked as Minister for Environment & Forests, Science & Technology, Cooperation in Chandrababu Naidu’s Government.

Born on April 15th, 1949, Bojjala holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Sri Venkateswara University. He entered politics in 1989 and he was one of the highly successful leaders in the poll battle.

