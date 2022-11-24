Every Saturday is Housing Day in AP: CM YS Jagan Review Meet

Amaravati: Stressing that the main objective of the Government is to provide shelter for all people who don’t own houses, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the housing department officials to provide basic infrastructure of electricity, drinking water and drainage system in all colonies by the time the construction of the houses is completed.

During a review meeting on the housing department held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to constantly monitor the construction of the houses for which the Government has already spent Rs. 5,655 crores in the present fiscal.

Underlining the necessity of constant supervision on the construction of the houses, he said it would help the official machinery take follow up action periodically to achieve targets in the housing sector.

When the officials informed him that every Saturday is being observed as Housing Day and inspection teams are visiting the lay-outs without fail on that particular day to supervise the progress of construction of the houses, the Chief Minister told them to upload the details of the visits on related websites.

While instructing the officials to complete the construction of the houses well before the scheduled deadlines, he asked them to concentrate on the construction of the houses for the people who have chosen option 3.

He directed them to identify the priority works in all lay-outs without compromising on the quality of construction by strict adherence to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) which would be made available to construction teams. Quality control measures should be applied and quality evaluation tests conducted at every stage of the construction to ensure good quality of the houses.

When informed by the officials that the DPRs relating to the provision of basic infrastructure are ready, he suggested that by the time the construction of the houses is completed, they must be provided with all three basic facilities of drinking water, drainage and electricity while the works on other infrastructure can go on simultaneously.

The services of the Engineering Assistants in the village Secretariats should be available wherever necessary and they should be made partners in adherence to quality, he suggested.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, APSHCL Chairman D. Dorababu, Special CS (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Special CS (Housing) Ajay Jain, Special CS (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Land Administration Secretary Imtiaz and Special Secretary (Housing) Rahul Pandey were among those present.

