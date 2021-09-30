Even Film Industry Opposed To Pawan Stand On Online Ticketing

YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy said that Pawan Kalyan had gained a lot from the Telugu film industry, but vice versa was not true. The Andhra Pradesh government wanted to bring transparency and avoid black marketing through the online ticket system, where the existing private parties are charging an additional 12 percent on each ticket, he added.

He asked the actor to understand that the government offered to provide services by collecting only two percent without burdening common people. He said that the same people from the film industry are opposing Pawan Kalyan's remarks.

Hitting back at Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for his harsh comments, senior YSRCP MLA K Parthasarathy said that the artiste has been acting in real life too and speaking out of frustration as he had failed to win the public mandate.

