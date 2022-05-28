Even 100 Mahanadus Can't Bring Chandrababu Back to Power

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu lashed out at the opposition party leader, TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to the media, he said that Chandrababu Naidu was resorting to dirty politics and branded him a poisonous snake. He further stated that Naidu is busy mudslinging YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As part of Mahanadu, Naidu levelled false allegations against the ruling YSRCP government.

Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu Naidu had not done anything for the welfare of SC, STs, and backward classes during his regime. He further termed Mahanadu as Mosapunadu. Ambati asserted that Naidu won't be able to win the hearts of people and won't return to power even if he did hundred mahanadus. He added that Chandrababu Naidu won't sleep in the next five years.

He stated that it was all because of Naidu's faults, the diaphragm wall at Polavaram had collapsed. The Diaphragm wall was constructed before the construction of the coffer wall, he said.

Ambati wondered why didn't Naidu raise his voice when the Minister's house was set on fire? He stated that Mahanadu is going against SCs, STs, and BCs. He slammed Naidu for conducting fake meetings.

Also Read: Anantapur: Building Collapses After Cylinder Blast, Leaves 4 Dead