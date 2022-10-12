Ethiopian Delegation Calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati : Terming Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as an innovative and unique system facilitating farmers from seed to sales, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered to share its operational know-how with Ethiopia.

Interacting with the Ethiopian delegation, led by its Agricultural Minister, Dr. Meles Mekonen Yimer, at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister explained that RBKs are the perfect solution to ensure that farmers are not adversely affected with spurious seeds and fertilisers in cultivation of crops.

The RBKs, which are staffed by agriculture, horticulture and aqua graduates, will help farmers in deciding on crops to be cultivated in a scientific manner and selling their produce for MSPs with the supporting systems of e-cropping, geo tagging and CM APP.

He further explained that RBKs will also help farmers in soil testing so that they would get a clear idea of crops to be cultivated and the quantum of fertilisers to be used. Working as an extension of village secretariats, RBKs will work as panacea for solving all problems of the farmers.

The delegation, before calling on the CM, visited the integrated call centre at Gannavaram and RBK -2 at Gandigunta village in Yuyyuru mandal of Krishna district.

The delegation members said they were inspired by the RBKs and expressed keenness to introduce the same in their country and sought the help of the Chief Minister, who promised to extend support.

Agricultural special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Agricultural Commissioner C.H. Hari Kiran, AP Seeds Development Corporation MD Dr G. Sekhar Babu and other officials were present during the interaction.

