AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while conducting a review meeting on infrastructural facilities in SC, ST, BC, Minority Gurukula schools, welfare hostels, and Nadu Nedu, issued directions over the operations of the hostels.

Addressing officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister issued several directions for the comprehensive operation of the welfare hostels and their upkeep. He directed officials to undertake work in all kinds of hostels within a year under the Nadu Nedu scheme.

The CM said that a fund should be established for the maintenance of hostels just like how a fund was established for the maintenance of schools. He also said that doctors should visit the hostels and monitor students’ health which should be made mandatory. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to increase the maintenance expenses and food charges of the hostels and prepare proposals to this effect.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, CS Sameer Sharma, Finance Special CSSS Rawat, BC Welfare Principal Secretary B Jayalakshmi, Social Welfare Secretary MM Naik, Minority Welfare Secretary A.Md. Imtiaz, Director of Tribal Welfare Department M Jahnavi and other senior officials were present.

