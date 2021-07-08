ESSAR Group Delegation Meets CM

Amaravati: A delegation of ESSAR group has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Wednesday.

ESSAR group has expressed its readiness for huge investments in the state. The Company has come forward to set up a steel plant in YSR Kadapa district and the foundation stone will be laid in November.

ESSAR Group Head Prasanth Ruia, Vice Chairman J Mehra and Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy were among those who met the Chief Minister.