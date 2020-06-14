AMARAVATI: Despite Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders effort to divert public from Tekkali MLA Atchannaidu arrest In a Rs 150 crore scam pertaining to Employees State Insurance (ESI) funds, with BC caste strategy it didn't work out.

Instead, BC caste people didn't pay attention to TDP caste strategy and questioned how can they support a corrupted leader even though he belongs to their caste, as he had looted Rs 150 crore public exchequer through the scam.

BC community questioned TDP how can a person be protected and supported just based on their caste even though TDP MLA has committed scam? They said that everybody is equal before the eyes of the law, no matter whatever the caste a corrupted leader like Atchannaidu should be punished.

BC caste people question TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Why is he trying to cover up the crime which was done by TDP MLA in the name of caste? They even expressed their surprise that how can Chandrababu comment the arrest of a corrupted politician as an act of ruling YSR Congres party (YSRCP) relate it to dominating of entire BC caste.

Even the TDP MLA didn't receive support from any of BC people or leader in the state. The BC leaders across the state said that they will not support a corrupted leader like Atchannaidu.

It is a shameful act to link the arrest of a TDP chief in ESI Scam, to the caste and anyone who involved in corruption needs to be punished as per the law regardless of the cate, said Boddepally Damodara Rao, District Secretary of All India Backward Classes Federation (AIBCF)

Dr. BR Ambedkar did not provide any special reservation for a corrupted person in the constitution, everyone is equal before the law, those who involved in looting pubic money should be punished, said Dabberu Srinivasarao (Vasu), AIBCF District President

One of the BC leaders DP Dev, Honorary President of AIBCF District, Srikakulam even questioned TDP Chief over their rude behaviour towards BC leaders Mopidevi Venkataramana and MRO Vanajakshi during the TDP regime.

TDP MLA involved in massive corruption through looting public exchequer in several scams during the TDP regime. Some of the schemes through which TDP MLA looted money were Neeru Chettu, Chandranna Bheema, irrigation projects, Granite and Sand policies, BC corporation loans,single tendering process and many more.

Then Minister Atchannaidu has diverted the RTC tenders to his benami Ladi Srinivasa Rao. They have also given travel permits and transport licenses to Kesineni and Diwakar Travels.



