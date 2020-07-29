GUNTUR: In a setback to former minister and TDP MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu who was arrested in the alleged ESI multi-crore scam, Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed his bail petition. Atchannaidu was arrested by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) for his alleged role in the ESI scam when he was the minister in the previous TDP government.

The ACB authorities have earlier recorded his statement in connection with the case in the presence of his lawyer. Presently, he is being treated at a private hospital in Guntur.

Earlier, the ACB court also refused bail to Atchannaidu and dismissed his petition. Besides Atchannaidu, the bail petitions filed by other accused in the case, Ramesh Kumar, Murali, Personal Assistant to former Minister Pithani Satyanarayana and Subba Rao were also dismissed by the High Court on Wednesday.

The ACB found out that 18 persons besides Atchannaidu were involved in the scam in which more than Rs 150 crores were alleged to have been misappropriated.