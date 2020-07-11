ELURU: Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths have collected pieces of evidence that ex-Minister Pithani Satyanarayana's son Venkata Suresh role in the sensational multi-crore ESI scam.

Officials began a search for Pithani Satyanarayana's son Pithani Venkata Suresh after his role was found during the course of the investigation. Pithani Venkata Suresh had filed an anticipatory bail in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

Pithani Satyanarayana succeeded K Atchannaidu as the labour minister.

It has been alleged that the scam, involved in purchasing of medicines and other medical equipment on a large scale, had taken place during the tenure of Pithani Satyanarayana. The former minister's son Pithani Venkata Suresh reportedly played a major role in giving contracts to his known people.

Reportedly, contractors queued up at his native place Kommuchikkalaku to get their works done. ACB has found that during the tenure of ex-minister Pithani, the works pertaining to labour ministry has been done in the presence of his son Venkata Suresh. It has been said that a work contract will be given to those who pay 10 per cent commission to the ex-minister's son.

Meanwhile, ACB officials on Friday arrested Murali Mohan, who had worked as personal secretary to former labour minister Pithani Satyanarayana for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam. Presently, he is working as a section officer of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department in the Secretariat.