AMARAVATI: Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the ESI scam.

Accused Murali Mohan, who has worked as Personal Secretary to former minister Pithani Satyanarayana was detained at Andhra Pradesh secretariat.

Presently, Murali Mohan who was detained by ACB sleuths has been working in the Municipal Administration Department.

Pithani Satyanarayana was the labour minister after Atchannaidu during the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) regime.

Earlier, ACB officials arrested ten persons in the ESI scam including TDP MLA and former minister K Atchannaidu, retired ESI director G. Vijay Kumar, retired joint director (Kadapa) Dr. V. Janardhan, superintendent in the office of Director of Insurance Medical Services (DIMS), Vijayawada, M.K.P. Chakravarthy, senior assistant, DIMS, I. Ramesh Babu and Venkata Subba Rao, staff in Central Drug Store.

In a setback to arrested TDP leader K Atchannaidu, a special court of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on last Friday dismissed the bail petition stating that it cannot consider his request at this moment.