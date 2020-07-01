GUNTUR: Former Minister and TDP MLA K Atchannaidu, who was arrested in the ESI scam, has been discharged from the Government General Hospital (GGH) on Wednesday where he underwent treatment. He was shifted to Vijayawada Sub Jail by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

Recently, a court here remanded the tainted legislator to ACB custody for three days and asked the anti-graft body officials to question him in the hospital in the presence of Atchannaidu's advocates. Accordingly, a team of ACB sleuths grilled him for three consecutive days.

Atchannaidu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from his residence in Srikakulam district on June 12 for his alleged involvement in the scam related to misappropriation of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) funds.

Five others were also taken into custody from different parts of the State.

The ACB action was based on a report submitted by the Vigilance and Enforcement department which probed the alleged irregularities in the procurement of drugs and medical equipment for ESI hospitals between 2014 and 2019 when the TDP was in power and Atchannaidu was the labour minister of the state.