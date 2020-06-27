AMARAVATI: For the third straight on Saturday, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths grilled former minister and TDP MLA K Atchannaidu, who was arrested in the alleged multi-crore ESI scam at Guntur Government General Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to ACB officials, TDP MLA K Atchannaidu has not cooperated with them. The interrogation lasted nearly 10 years.

His responses to the questions were incomplete and he has lied on some of the questions posed by the officials during questioning, ACB officials said.

According to reports, ACB sleuths focused on the key aspects of the case as it was the last day of the custody.

On Friday, the ACB team headed by DSPs PSRK Prasad and Chiranjeevi questioned Atchannaidu for nearly five hours.

The questioning was done at the presence of Atchannaidu’s advocate M Haribabu and doctors treating him. The entire process of inquiry has been video recorded.

The officials grilled him regarding the operating Toll-free Number for TeleHealth Services, ECG services, and the illegal purchase of drugs, surgical equipment, furniture, and other equipment.