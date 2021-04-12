Epic Answer By Tiffin Centre Owner After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus cases are steadily increasing in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. On Sunday, a total of 3,495 new infections have been reported in the state. The health authorities also confirmed that nine deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government of AP is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus. A total of 1.542 crore samples were tested in the state so far, with a positivity rate of 6 percent.

In Srikakulam district, a man was running a hotel on the Palasa-Kashibugga Municipality Old Highway. He was tested positive for coronavirus. The health authorities alerted him and informed him that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The answer given by the owner shocked everyone. He told the health authorities that he is making a mixture for pakodi and will come once it is done. The authorities were shocked to listen to the answer from the man. They came to the hotel and was immediately taken to the hospital.