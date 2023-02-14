Ensure Victory in MLC polls: CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the Ministers, MLAs, district party presidents and regional coordinators to work in unison and bring victory to the party supported candidates in the forthcoming MLC elections for graduate and teachers’ constituencies.

S. Sudhakar, Pernati Syma Prasad Reddy and Vennapusa Ravindranath Reddy are contesting from the Graduates’ Constituency of North Andhra, East Rayalaseema and West Rayalaseema districts respectively.

Parvatareddy Chandrasekhara Reddy and MV Ramachandra Reddy are contesting as Party -supported candidates from the Teachers’ constituencies of East Rayalaseema and West Rayalaseema respectively.

Also Read: Australian MPs Trade Delegation Calls On Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy