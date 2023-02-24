Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Energy Department officials to ensure that there is no power shortage in the summer season and enough coal stocks are maintained to run thermal power stations in the State continuously.

At a review meeting on the Energy Department held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that there must be no power cuts in the name of shortage. There should be no interruptions in the functioning of thermal power stations and maintenance of enough coal stocks is a must for this, he told them.

Officials explained that the State has been witnessing more demand for power from February second week. They said as per the present estimates the power consumption may go up to 240 and 250 million units daily on an average basis in March and April respectively.

When they said they are intimating the Power Exchange India in advance about the estimated demand for electricity in the coming months, he told them to take foolproof steps to avoid power outages in summer. When the Chief Minister enquired about the pending agricultural power connections, officials replied that they are strictly implementing his orders to provide agricultural connections in the same month of receiving applications.

He suggested that there should be no delay in sanctioning agricultural connections. Around 1.06 lakh agricultural power connections have already been provided in the present fiscal, they informed him, adding another 20,000 connections would be given by March end. They also told him that quality electricity was being supplied to the consumers as per his instructions and 100 new sub-stations would start functioning by March end. So far 2.18 lakh power connections were given to houses being constructed for the poor across the State and more would be given as the construction progresses, they said.

Energy, Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Energy) K. Vijayanand, Special CS (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, APTRANSCO JMDs Pridhvi Tej and Malla Reddy, CPDCL CMD Padma Janardhan Reddy, NREDCAP MD S. Ramana Reddy and other senior officials were present.

