Ensure Quality and Quantity Testing of Paddy Procurement at RBKs: CM YS Jagan to Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Agriculture and Civil Supplies Departments at the camp office here on Monday and directed the officials to focus on paddy procurement ensuring that the farmers are being paid remunerative prices, without any role of millers.

During the review, the Chief Minister emphasised providing minimum support prices for agricultural produce and said that farmers should get better benefits without suffering any loss. He ordered the officials to conduct quality and quantity testing of paddy at all RBKs during procurement.

He told the authorities to create awareness among the farmers about the process of procurement, and MSP through pamphlets, posters, and hoardings. He instructed them to take all the necessary measures to prevent fraud and irregularities and told them to install weighbridges at the RBK level. Officials have been told to involve women employees of village secretariats in the crop procurement by providing incentives.

Further, the Chief Minister said that soil tests should be conducted regularly and soil test cards must be handed over to the farmers including all the details regarding their land. The officials were directed to provide advice and suggestions on the use of fertilisers and cultivation of crops in accordance with the nature of the land limiting their usage. He instructed the authorities to conduct soil tests after the end of every Kharif and Rabi.

He said that RBKs should be helpful to farmers in crop cultivation.

Besides, he also discussed RBKs stating that measures should be taken for the effective functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras by coordinating with the line departments.

He said that RBKs are facilitating farmers from seed to procurement of crops, and offering services related to fisheries, animal husbandry, free power supply, and management of CHGs and stressed on coordinating with concerned departments like Agriculture, Fisheries, Revenue, Civil Supplies, and Disaster Management. He asked the officials to chart out an effective plan for smooth functioning.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Department Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Agriculture Commissioner C. Harikiran, Marketing Commissioner Pradyumna, Civil Supplies Corporation VC and MD Veerapandyan and other senior officials were present.

