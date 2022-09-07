Amaravati: Amid environmental concerns regarding the setting up of Bulk Drug Park (BDP) in the Kakinada district, several representatives of All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Wednesday.

The delegate members of the shrimp hatcheries association requested the Chief Minister to ensure that the existence of fisheries and shrimp hatcheries are not affected due to the development of Bulk Drug Park.

They said the industrial effluent discharge into the water bodies, the toxic substances available in these wastes can affect the shrimp hatcheries in the region and asked the state government to take extra measures during industrial waste management.

The Shrimp Hatcheries members also requested the CM YS Jagan to provide surplus electricity supply to the hatcheries under a special category between October to February. Speaking to reporters, they said the Chief Minister had responded positively to the issues being faced by the shrimp hatcheries association.

Also Read: AP Cabinet Clears SIPB’s Investment Proposals Worth Rs 1,26,748 Crore

R&B Minister Dadisetty Raja, Former Secretary of All India Shrimp Hatchery Association Konakanti Madhusudhan Reddy, Kakinada Chapter President Satti Bulli Veer Reddy, National Body Vice President V. Satti Reddy, Advisor Prathipati Veerabhadra Kumar and Hatchery Owners Kanumuri Ananda Varma, A Nagesh Babu, B Vijay Kumar, C. Kodanda formed the delegation.