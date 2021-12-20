Ensure MSP to Farmers: AP CM YS Jagan tells Officials

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on procurement operations of paddy and other crops with officials of Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments and directed them to ensure MSP to farmers and emphasised that RBKs should play an active role in the procurement of crops.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the aim of the state government is to provide MSP to all farmers and instructed the officials to work towards it. He said there should be no negligence in providing services to the farmers and instructed the officials to interact with the farmers frequently so that there won’t be any communication gap. He said no one came forward to procure wet and discoloured paddy in the past and added that the state government has come forward to procure them to support farmers. He said there should be no involvement of millers in the procurement of Paddy and added that farmers should not be cheated in quality check of the crop produce. He instructed the officials to export the crop produce directly from the state government to benefit farmers.

The Chief Minister said there should be five people including Technical Assistant and Data Entry Operator in RBKs irrespective of their category for procurement operations and added that they should interact with farmers and make all the necessary arrangements including the arrangement of Gunny bags, transport vehicles and hamalis for procurement. He instructed the officials to take necessary measures to ensure payment is done within 21 days of crop procurement. He directed the officials to check if all the procurement centers are open or not and ensure adequate staff at every procurement center and added to observe the procurement process. He instructed the officials to set up a helpline number in every RBK for complaints and petitions on issues related to the procurement of crops.

He directed the officials to conduct field trips and interact with farmers to understand their problems and said to take continuous feedback from Joint Collectors on procurement. He directed the officials to create more awareness on Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) among farmers. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the average paddy purchase per day has reached 42,237 metric tons and it will be increased in the upcoming days. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to create awareness on the cultivation of alternative crops among farmers and consider giving special bonuses to those who grow such crops. He instructed the officials to inform the farmers that the government is also responsible for purchasing alternative crops produce.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Marketing, and Cooperative Principal Secretary Y Madhusudan Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner P S Pradyumna, Civil Supplies director S Delhi Rao, Civil Supplies MD G Veerapandian and other officials were present in the meeting.

Also Read: Telangana Govt: No Paddy Procurement Centres To Be Set Up In Summer Season