Tadepalli: The kind of development Kuppam constituency has witnessed during the last three years of YSR Congress government was missing when Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP regime ruled the Andhra Pradesh state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday.

He was addressing the YSRCP party workers from Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Thursday evening. Sounding a bugle for Assembly polls, CM YS Jagan said the party’s winning streak of 175 out of 175 seats in the next assembly elections should begin from Kuppam constituency.

“Kuppam is like my own constituency. If (YSRC in-charge Krishna Raghava Jayendra) Bharat wins this seat, he is guaranteed a ministerial post,” CM said, adding Kuppam constituency has seen a lot of development during his government compared to TDP’s regime and the constituency will see more developmental programmes in the future. The YSR Congress chief has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the development of Kuppam municipality.

Chief Minister YS Jagan said everyone thinks that Kuppam is a stronghold of TDP while the constituency is inhabited predominantly by the BCs. He urged the party cadre to ensure the win of Bharat from TDP’s bastion.