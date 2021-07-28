Ensure Eligible Beneficiaries Avail Government Schemes Within Stipulated Time: AP CM

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the authorities to check whether the list for social audit of DBT schemes is being displayed or not, prioritising the ration card, pension card, housing, and Aarogyasri schemes.

He said that all the eligible candidates should avail government schemes within the stipulated time, even for those who didn't vote for YSRCP.

All the registers and records, including the welfare schemes and services, should be self-examined, monitored, and reviewed by visiting the Village and Ward Secretariats on a regular basis. He said that two percent of village and ward secretariat staff do not have attendance count, which needs to be corrected.