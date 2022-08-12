Ensure All Schools are Internet-Enabled in the State, Says AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that a Special Officer should be appointed to monitor the functioning of the schools and ensure internet facilities to all schools besides taking steps to procure tabs to be distributed and start work on the digitalisation of class rooms.

During the review meeting on Education Department held at the Camp Office here on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare SoPs for the revamped schools under Nadu Nedu and a special officer should be given the responsibility and all schools should have internet facility, The guidelines should be ready by next review meeting, he said.

Preparations should be underway for the kits to be distributed in April under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. The Chief Minister had personally supervised the quality of the uniform cloth.

The Chief Minister instructed that tenders should be finalised for Tabs to be distributed and order should be placed immediately. He also reviewed the digitalisation of class rooms and said that an action plan should be prepared for the setting up of smart TVs and interactive TVs in every classroom.

There should not be any shortage of school books and the content should be available to all in a liberal manner for which they can be converted into PDF files. Orders should be taken from private schools on the volume of requirement in advance and supply them accordingly, he said.

Awareness should be created about safety, protection and health issues to girls students in schools by ANMs and Woman Police from Village Secretariats and the interaction sessions should be more frequent. A lady teacher should take care of the counselling on the problems being faced by girl suddens.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Claims Whole World is Adopting Delhi Model

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Government Advisor (School Education), A Murali, Women and Child Welfare Department Chief Secretary AR Anuradha, Women Development and Child Welfare Director A Siri, MDM Director Divan, Mines Director VG Venkat Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.

