Enhancing Retirement Age of Judicial Officials to 62 Not Possible: Andhra HC

Amaravati: Noting that constitutional provisions do not allow the retirement age of judicial officials to be on par with the retirement age of High Court judges. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has categorically said it is not possible to increase the retirement age of judicial officers from 60 to 62 years. It may be noted here that the retirement age of High Court judges is currently 62 years.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu was hearing a petition filed by K Sudhamani, retired additional judge of Vizianagaram district court, who had sought extension of the retirement age to 62 years.

The high court bench pointed out that the Supreme Court had clearly stated in the All India Judges Association case. The bench also maintained that differences in the retirement age of High Court judges and other judicial officials was rational.

The petitioner K Sudhamani, who was serving as the first additional district judge of Vizianagaram district, has attained the age of 60 years. She was seeking an increase in the retirement age of judicial officers to 62 years.

