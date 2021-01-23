Thanks To YS Jagan, AP Villagers To Get Unlimited and Uninterrupted Internet Connectivity

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan for providing unlimited uninterrupted internet network in villages and setup an internet library at network point to facilitate work-from-home in villages.

During a review meeting on Internet Connections in villages and providing laptops under Amma Vodi scheme, held here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to aim at providing uninterrupted internet services at desired connection plans for rural areas. He told the officials to focus on developing an internet system with non destructive cables, which can neither be cut nor disturbed to provide unlimited network services in villages. Through village network points, house to house internet must be provided even in YSR Jagananna Colonies.

The Chief Minister said that the idea is to lay an underground cable connecting from the HT line to the substation and from the substation to the village panchayats for unlimited internet services. He directed the authorities to provide any capacity connection ‌ for the customers by establishing a proper system at the panchayat level and ordered to prepare an action plan for its implementation.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the provision of laptops to the beneficiaries of Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena scheme, opted for in lieu of financial assistance. The beneficiaries of Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena scheme, who are studying in Class 9 to 12, can opt for a laptop instead of financial assistance from next year. He directed the officials to think of giving laptops with more specifications to fully cater to the needs of students pursuing engineering and other technical studies. He said if the laptop is damaged, it should be handed over to the ward and village secretariats, and either it should be repaired within a week or replaced. For this, he directed the officials to keep the warranty for three years instead of one year.

