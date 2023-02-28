Mangalagiri: Calling for strict anti-ragging policies in all medical colleges in the state, Minister for Medical and Health, and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini on Tuesday said the educational institutions should be free from all kinds of bullying, harassment and ragging activities. In the backdrop of recent PG medico suicide in Telangana, the Andhra minister held a review meeting with the principals of all the government and private medical colleges in the state.

Speaking on this occasion, the state Health Minister asserted that all medical colleges should strictly enforce the anti-ragging measures and ensure that no medic is subjected to harassment or ragging in the institution.

Vidadala Rajini outlined the measures to be taken up by the management of medical colleges. She said the college management should activate anti-ragging committees to check any kind of ragging and other harassment activities in the campus and the colleges should be directly supervised by DME and Health University Vice-Chancellor, she added.

The state Health Minister further said the monitoring teams should periodically hold meetings with the anti-ragging committees of their respective colleges.

Vidadala Rajini said the medical colleges should be safe and inclusive for the students. She said there are complaints that some senior faculty were putting extra burden on PG medicos because of their own clinic engagements and this practice should be changed.

The Health Minister said it is important for students to speak out against ragging and report any incidents they witness or go through. She said complaint boxes should be made available in colleges. Vidadala Rajini also stressed on holding counselling sessions for students and introducing them to practices like yoga and meditation to get rid of stress.

Director of Medical Education Dr. Vinod Kumar IAS, Vice-chancellor of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Korukonda Babji, Registrar Radhika Reddy were among those who participated in the meeting.

