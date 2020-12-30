VIZIANAGARAM: Unidentified miscreants vandalised an idol of Lord Rama atop the 400-year old Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla mandal, close to Vizianagaram, on Tuesday. Endowments Department regional joint commissioner D Bhramaramba has been appointed as the investigating officer to probe into the Ramatheertham idol desecration case on Wednesday.

This incident took place ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour in Vizianagaram on Wednesday for the house site distribution scheme.

YSRCP leader and MP from Vizianagaram, Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLA of Nellimarla constituency Baddukonda Appala Naidu and MLC Penumatsa Sureshbabu immediately rushed to the temple after getting to know about the incident. Speaking to reporters there, the MP said it was most unfortunate that the statue of Kodanda Ram was destroyed. ''It seemed like a deliberate act by someone to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who at this juncture was coming to the district to distribute house sites to the poor and it seems the handiwork of a section of people were unable to handle the good work done by him, he said.

Immediate steps would be taken to install the idol of Lord Rama as per traditions without hurting the sentiments of the devotees. MLA Appala Naidu said that certain political elements were creating havoc with such acts and that the Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas reacted strongly to the incident and immediately spoke to the SP Rajakumari about the incident. Endowments Department regional joint commissioner D Bhramaramba has been appointed as the investigating officer to probe into the case, he said.

Miscreants broke the locks of the Ramateertham temple, entered it and removed the head of the idol of Lord Rama. The temple priest Prasad‌ on Tuesday morning went to conduct poojas as per his usual duties and was shocked to find the door open and the idol destroyed. He immediately informed the temple staff and the matter was reported to the local police who immediately rushed to the spot. Dog Squads, CLUES Team personnel checked the surrounding areas around the temple. District SP Rajakumari also came to the site and inspected the precincts of the temple. Someone seemed to have deliberately destroyed the idol, she stated and informed that special teams would be formed to investigate the incident.