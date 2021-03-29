EMRS: Notification Released For 3479 Teacher Jobs, Check When To Apply, Notification, Last Date, Exam Date, Vacancies, Qualification
The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers. A notification has been issued for the replacement of 3479 posts in Ekalavya Model Residential Schools across the country. These include the posts of Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).
Of the total posts, there are 262 vacancies in Telangana and 117 in Andhra Pradesh. The application process for these posts will start on April 1st, 2021.
April 30th is the last date for applying for these posts. The full details of this notification can be found on the website.
Total Vacancies: 3479
Principal- 175
Vice Principal- 116
Post Graduate Teacher- 1244
Trained Graduate Teacher- 1944
State-Wise Details of Vacancies:
Andhra Pradesh - 117 (Principal - 14, Vice Principal - 6, TGT - 97)
Telangana-262 (Principal-11, Vice Principal-6, PGT-77, TGT-168)
Chhattisgarh- 514
Gujarat- 161
Himachal Pradesh- 8
Jharkhand- 208
Jammu and Kashmir-14
Madhya Pradesh- 1279
Maharashtra- 216
Manipur- 40
Mizoram- 10
Odisha- 144
Rajasthan- 316
Uttar Pradesh- 79
Uttarakhand- 9
Sikkim- 44
Tripura- 58
Important Information:
Qualifications: For the vacancies of principal posts the candidate must have at least a Master's Degree in any Schooling Subject. Alternatively, they must have a Master's Degree or Bachelor's Degree in Teaching. Alternatively, they should have completed at least a Post Graduate Basic teacher Training. Alternatively, they can also have at least ten years of experience working as an English Medium Higher Secondary School Teacher.
For TGT, PGT post the qualification requirements are BEd along with a Masters degree.
Selection Procedure: Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests and interviews.
Applications start: April 1st, 2021
Application Deadline: April 30th, 2021
Exam Date: First week of June (tentatively)
Website: https://tribal.nic.in/