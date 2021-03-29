EMRS: Notification Released For 3479 Teacher Jobs, Check When To Apply, Notification, Last Date, Exam Date, Vacancies, Qualification

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers. A notification has been issued for the replacement of 3479 posts in Ekalavya Model Residential Schools across the country. These include the posts of Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

Of the total posts, there are 262 vacancies in Telangana and 117 in Andhra Pradesh. The application process for these posts will start on April 1st, 2021.

April 30th is the last date for applying for these posts. The full details of this notification can be found on the website.

Total Vacancies: 3479

Principal- 175

Vice Principal- 116

Post Graduate Teacher- 1244

Trained Graduate Teacher- 1944

State-Wise Details of Vacancies:

Andhra Pradesh - 117 (Principal - 14, Vice Principal - 6, TGT - 97)

Telangana-262 (Principal-11, Vice Principal-6, PGT-77, TGT-168)

Chhattisgarh- 514

Gujarat- 161

Himachal Pradesh- 8

Jharkhand- 208

Jammu and Kashmir-14

Madhya Pradesh- 1279

Maharashtra- 216

Manipur- 40

Mizoram- 10

Odisha- 144

Rajasthan- 316

Uttar Pradesh- 79

Uttarakhand- 9

Sikkim- 44

Tripura- 58

Important Information:

Qualifications: For the vacancies of principal posts the candidate must have at least a Master's Degree in any Schooling Subject. Alternatively, they must have a Master's Degree or Bachelor's Degree in Teaching. Alternatively, they should have completed at least a Post Graduate Basic teacher Training. Alternatively, they can also have at least ten years of experience working as an English Medium Higher Secondary School Teacher.

For TGT, PGT post the qualification requirements are BEd along with a Masters degree.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests and interviews.

Applications start: April 1st, 2021

Application Deadline: April 30th, 2021

Exam Date: First week of June (tentatively)

Website: https://tribal.nic.in/