Employees Association Meets AP CM

Amaravati: Representatives of AP Government Employees Association have called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, they have taken up the issues of government employees to the Chief Minister's notice.

AP Government Employees Association President KR Suryanarayana, General Secretary G Askararao, Vice Presidents Raju, Sugunamma, Sudhakar, Kishore Kumar, Raj Kumar, Nagasai, along with the representatives of AP Commercial Taxes Association, AP Govt. Drivers Association and AP Govt. Nurses Association are present.

