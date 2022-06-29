ANAKAPALLI: The elusive Royal Bengal tiger has now changed its territory and moved towards Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, since the past one month of its journey after it entered Kakinada district.

The tiger which has become a major cause of worry for the locals and the forest department officials has been roaming around Prathipadu and Gollaprolu mandals in the Kakinada district since May 23.

As per reports in Sakshi, the tiger’s pug marks were found at Tirupatipalem in Nakkapalli mandal. The tiger reportedly attacked a buffalo near Tataparthi which raised concerns among people living in surrounding Sriramapuram, Tirupatipalem, Tadaparthi, and Venkatapuram villages in the Payakaravupeta area of the district where the tiger's movements were spotted. The villagers were alerted by the forest officials and have been told to stay indoors at night.

The tiger is said to have made its way to the Tuni-Kottam road from Kuchulakonda near Kummarilova in Tuni mandal of Kakinada district and while going towards Thandava river area at around 8 pm on Monday. Workers who were on their way home on a bus from a prawn factory bus near Bendapudi spotted it on the road. They said the tiger was lying on the road for a while to beam emanating from the bus lights. As the tiger could not find a way to enter the Thandava river changed its direction and went to the Kuchulakonda area, they said.

