Eluru Verdict Endorses People's Faith in CM YS Jagan Governance

Eluru, July 25: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said YSR Congress Party today won a landslide victory in the Eluru Municipal Corporation elections and the resolute mandate reflects the endorsement of people's faith in the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the Minister said the results of Eluru Municipal Corporation were delayed due to the political conspiracies of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and added that YSRCP swept the polls by winning 47 out of 50 divisions of which three were unanimous.

The Minister attributed the victory to the effective delivery of a plethora of welfare schemes under ‘Nava Ratnalu’, the people-first centric approach in governance, and the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Naidu has been indulging in political conspiracies and TDP will have no future if Naidu continues his cheap tricks.

The Minister, on behalf of the People of Eluru, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning Rs 80 crore for modernization of the Tammileru river to solve the flood issue.