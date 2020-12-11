Eluru Tragedy: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy Appreciates Doctors, Staff For Their Services

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy appreciated the hard work of doctors and health officials who reacted swiftly and treated the patients who complained of epilepsy, vomitings, breathing problem, etc., in Eluru town and the neighbouring areas. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that patients treated with much care in Eluru hospital and this will not be even seen in corporate hospitals. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

A mystery illness has put scores of people in hospital in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh. The patients had a wide range of symptoms like nausea, vomitings, breathing problem, falling unconscious, etc. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy acted swiftly and directed the officials to monitor the situation round the clock. He also visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) on Monday, and enquired about the health condition of the patients and assured them of all help. He also directed the officials to provide better treatment and supply medicines and nutritional diet to the discharged patients.

The AIIMS, New Delhi found traces of lead and nickel in the blood samples. Detailed reports of the analysis of blood and water samples are awaited. A two member WHO team is in Eluru and during the household survey, no traces of lead or pesticides were found in the water samples.