Eluru Surendra Hails AP Govt Decision Over Regulation of Movie Ticket Prices

Eluru Surendra Reddy, Chairman of Telugu Film Chamber’s Producers Sector hailed the decision taken by the Government of Andhra Pradesh over the regulation of movie ticket prices. It was a correct resolution and would benefit the audience, low budget movies and producers at large, he said in a press release.

He stated that increasing the ticket prices would only benefit the 'big' heroes mainly. This would also directly influence and increase their remuneration in the long run. There would also be a chance of them asking for a share in the profits, he said.

Surendra said that it was usually the middle-class folks who come to watch the benefit shows. The hike in ticket prices would result in losses for the small movie makers. Explaining further, he said that since there was not much face value for such small-budget movies not many people would come forward to watch them paying Rs 150-Rs 200 per ticket.

Even if the ticket is priced at Rs 100 for a big-budget movie would not result in losses for them. If the Big heroes reduce their remuneration the producers will benefit greatly, he said.

If the Telangana government also follows the path of the Andhra Pradesh Government with regards to regulating ticket prices then both small and big-budget movies will have a prosperous future, he said and signed off.

The Andhra Pradesh Government recently denied permission as tickets of Rs 150 were to be sold at Rs 1000 in the name of benefit shows and reminded about the AP Cinematography Act, which allows only four shows per day starting 11 AM. It was done as per regulations and check the over-inflated pricing of the tickets. The Government issued a GO for the new ticket prices based on the area, type of theatre and ticket class.

