ELURU: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the Eluru mystery illness that had suddenly plagued the town and spoke to Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) about the current situation. The Health Minister briefed YS Jagan about the current situation and the health status of the victims. The Chief Minister lauded Alla Nani for the timely response in taking precautionary measures and providing treatment to the victims. He also appreciated the efforts of the medical team at Eluru Government Hospital, the district administration and other officials for their timely response to the incident.

Health Minister Alla Nani, who was up all night and ensured that special attention and treatment was provided to the victims at the Government Hospital in Eluru. The Chief Minister also assured that the Government would be sending special medical teams from Vijayawada to Eluru to completely understand what the cause and symptoms of the disease were. He also assured the people not to panic and that the Government would do its best to provide better medical care if needed.

Situation turned tense in Eluru on Saturday when more than 40 people reportedly experienced symptoms of nausea, vomiting and some even fainted due to these symptoms. This was prevalent in the South Street, East Street, Ashok Nagar, Arundhati Peta areas in the One Town limits of Eluru town. They were immediately rushed to the Government General hospital there. As per reports, a 6-year-old girl was rushed to Vijayawada for better treatment and her condition is reported to be stable. About 25 people, including children, were admitted to the GGH by evening. The health department and the West Godavari district administration were put on high alert on Saturday night after the numbers steadily increased to more than 140. The Health Minister immediately rushed to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the patients.

Situation under control: Alla Nani

Later, speaking to media persons, the Health Minister said there was nothing to worry and the situation was under control now. “Medical treatment is being extended and the patients health is stable as of now,'' he assured. The health staff are in the process of conducting tests and a door-to-door survey to find out the cause of the ailment. Water samples have been collected for analysis. An emergency ward has been set up in Vijayawada,” he said.

District Collector R Mutyalaraju reviewed the situation and directed the health department to keep 100 beds ready in Eluru Government General Hospital and 50 in Asram Hospital to meet any emergency.

A strange disease shook the city of Eluru on Saturday. Residents of South Street, West Street, Gunbazar, Kothapeta, Ashoknagar and Shanivarapupeta areas of One Town area were affected by the outbreak and led to widespread alarm as to why they were falling sick suddenly.

However, what they noted was that those who fell ill were coming back to normal after 10 to 20 minutes after hospitalisation. From Saturday morning to noon, dozens of people were experiencing dizzy spells and by night, the number had risen to 95.

Up to 30 people have been reported to have fallen ill with these symptoms in South Street in Eluru city since a week. On Saturday alone, 95 people from West Street, Kottapeta, Gunbazar, Ashoknagar and Shaniwarapupeta areas of the city came to Fitzla and were treated at the hospital. People who were fainting like this were also recovering and coming back to normal. Doctors have said even after a complete medical examination of the victims, blood samples are collected and tests cannot tell what the disease is. Doctors believe that polluted weather and the surroundings could also have been a cause of this disease.

Eluru Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla said there was nothing to fear. Asked what happened to the victims in the Government Gazette. He said blood samples were taken from the victims and sent to Vijayawada for tests.

As per the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, doctors and staff under the supervision of District Medical Officer Dr Sunanda went door-to-door on South Street in Eluru South Street after getting information that people were falling ill. A medical camp was set up for the people by evening. Steps were taken to provide immediate medical services if anyone fell ill. Ten 108 vehicles were also made available, and doctors were directed to be available in the hospital round-the-clock.