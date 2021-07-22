Eluru Municipal Elections Counting From July 25: AP High Court

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, has issued orders to resume counting of votes for the Eluru Municipal Corporation elections, which was kept in abeyance earlier in May. The High Court had given the green signal to the AP State Election Commission for counting and orders were issued to start counting from 8 a.m. on the 25th of this month.

The State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has issued fresh orders with the directions of the High Court Division Bench to go ahead with the counting of votes for theEluru MunicipalCorporation elections. She directed the Collector to carry out the counting process with the mandatory COVID regulations.

The Eluru Municipal Corporation elections were held on March 10 this year and over 56.86% polling was recorded which was held amidst high security and COVID precautions. However, the single judge had earlier ordered a stay on the Eluru Municipal Corporation elections counting on the ground that there were anomalies in the voters' list.

The Judge was hearing a batch of petitions seeking an interim order to stay the March 10 polls to the Eluru municipal corporation as the authorities failed to rectify the anomalies in the preparation of electoral rolls and provision of reservation as mentioned in the petition.TV Annapurna Sheshukumari, a candidate, and the state government filed separate appeals before the bench challenging the single judge order. The Bench led by Chief Justice Praveen Kumar which heard the case had earlier issued interim orders allowing the Eluru Corporation to conduct the elections and not to disclose the results.

