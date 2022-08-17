ELURU: Four workers working in a farm were killed after they were struck by lightning, Bhogolu village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.

While the four of them died on the spot, the condition of three workers was said to be critical.

The victims were working on a eucalyptus farm in Lingapalem mandal in Chinthalapudi constituency. Around 30 farm workers who were called were felling the eucalyptus trees were resting in a tent in the field when lightning struck them on Tuesday night.

The three injured farm workers were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Eluru for treatment in an ambulance The bodies of the four farm workers were sent to Eluru government hospital for post-mortem.

