ELURU: The Indian Navy on Thursday conducted rescue and relief operations in several marooned villages in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, which remained cut off due to massive floods with the Godavari waters swelling above the danger levels. Further is relief will be provided on Friday as well.

"In response to a request received from the Eluru district administration for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding of the Godavari River, the Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam on July 14 for providing humanitarian assistance to the water-locked areas of Koida (7 habitations) and Katkur (9 habitations) in Velairpadu Mandal," the Navy said in a statement. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey on Friday afternoon.

The helicopters air-dropped relief material, including essential food items, medicines, milk, bread, to the marooned villagers. So far, over 2,000 kg of relief material has been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport.

After a gap of 36 years, the river Godavari has been on a heavy spate with flood waters threatening to inundate villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

