ELURU: Andhra Pradesh government disbursed compensation worth Rs 2.15 crore to seven families of the victims of the Porus Laboratories accident on Saturday. District Revenue Officer AV Satyanarayana Murthy and Nuzivid RDO Kambhapati Rajyalakshmi handed over the exgratia cheques to the families of the victims who were killed and seriously injured in a Porus Laboratories accident in Akkireddygudem in the district.

As per the instructions of District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, compensation cheques for Manoj Mochi, Avadesh Ravidas, Karu Ravidas, Subhash Ravidas, and Subhash Ravidas of Bihar who died in the accident, were handed over to their wives Kajal Kumari, Asarfi Devi, Ruma Devi and Shanti Devi at Rs 25 lakh each.

DRO Satyanarayana Murthy handed over compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the wives of Roshan Mochi, Varun Das, Sudhir Ravidas, Sudhir Kumar alias Sudhir Ravidas, who were critically injured in the accident.

Along with DRO Satyanarayana Murthy, Nuzived Revenue Divisional Officer K Rajyalakshmi, Musunuru Tahsildar S Joji and Collectorate official Rajkumar were present on the occasion.

Seven workers were killed and 11 others grievously injured when a reactor in the Porus chemical factory at Akkireddigudem village in Musunur mandal in the new Eluru district, blew up on April 13th. The state government announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, where the factory management too would pay an equal amount. The state government also announced Rs 5 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 2 lakh each to those with minor injuries.

