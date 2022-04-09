Eleven State Highways Get National Highway Status in Andhra Pradesh

The state government has once again succeeded in getting National Highway status accorded to main ‘State Highways’. The Central government has notified 11 State Highways in the state as National Highways and the length of these highways is 872.52 km. The YS Jagan government has proposed to the Centre give National Highways status to 31 more state highways in the state.

Since the YSRCP came to power, the Centre has identified 11 state highways as National Highways. The state government has taken steps to develop main roads and convert them into highways. The government has also sent proposals to the National Highways Authority of India requesting it to recognise heavy-traffic state highways as National Highways. To take this up with the Centre, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the issue recently.

To this effect, the central government has issued an order allocating identification numbers for these roads. In addition to this another 31 State Highways have also been approved in principle to be recognised as National Highways.

Roads connecting major ports which are under construction, connecting other major cities and neighbouring states have been given the National Highways status. Thus, the conversion of State Highways into National Highways not only provides seamless connectivity but also helps boost the creation of infrastructure and industrial development in the state.