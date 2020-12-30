Elephant Attacks Odisha Youth For Clicking Selfies With Baby Jumbo

A young man from Odisha was seriously injured in an elephant attack. The incident took place on the Surla-Swarnapuri coastline on the Andhra-Odisha border. The herd of elephants from Odisha state reached Srikakulam district and have been roaming in Keshupuram, Borjapadu and Lakshmipuram villages in Srikakulam district's Ichapuram zone. A baby elephant from the herd of the elephants got stuck while crossing the Bahudana river located on the Surla-Swarnapuri coast.

A few local youths noticed this and rescued the baby elephant. It was brought to the shore and they have taken selfies with it. The mother elephant got angry and it attacked a boy. He was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital.