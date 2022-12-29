Electrosteel empowers women in Tirupati district

Tirupati: Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL), a pioneer in the production of Ductile Iron Pipes and Fittings in India has initiated a skill development training under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to empower women residing in villages around Srikalahasthi in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh with the vision of making them self-sufficient. Currently – Srikalahasthi Works, is conducting 100 days - skill development programme on “Tailoring and Fashion Designing” for women by professional trainers from Citizens Welfare Forum, Srikalahasthi. The participants, who have gained tremendous self-confidence, can now earn approximately Rs.15,000/- to Rs. 18,000/- per month from stitching of garments, thus supplementing their family income.

The skill development center with required infrastructure and sewing machines has been set up in the company’s premises in Srikalahasthi. At the skill training centre, a regular batch of 30 women from nearby villages are attending this programme. They are being imparted training on stitching and designing of ladies garments like jackets, traditional women garments, stitching saree fall, etc. While the pandemic had interrupted the programme, the centre was refurbished completely and the infrastructure was updated with new sewing machines to restart the initiative in full swing recently.

There has been an overwhelming response from the participants as well as from other women from the nearby villages to this training and many more have expressed their desire to participate in the forthcoming programme. They have also expressed their desire to learn stitching of men’s garments and kids uniforms to earn additional income. From the first batch, few successful candidates of 2022 will be provided with sewing machines for self-empowerment. This training has been planned as a continuous initiative round the year, churning out batches of skilled, empowered and confident women.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Suresh Khandelwal, Chief Operating Officer-Srikalahasthi works said: “Corporate Social Responsibility has a long tradition in Electrosteel. We have created a niche for ourselves, not just as a technology and innovation pioneer, but also as a Company that lives its mantra of "technology that cares". We are committed to Women empowerment which we believe will help in the development of communities around Srikalahasthi.”

Expressing gratitude to the company for its initiative, a participant at the skill development centre, said: “We are grateful to the company for taking up a skill programme that will make us self-sufficient and contribute to our family income.”

Over the years, the company has focused on many initiatives with the objective of improving the livelihood of village communities through active CSR in the areas of Health, Education, Empowerment, Infrastructure Development and Sports.