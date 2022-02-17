Electrosteel Delegation Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of Electrosteel Castings Ltd led by the company's MD Umang Kejriwal met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd MD Umang Kejriwal informed the Chief Minister that they are extending their operations in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and are increasing the production capacity to 0.5 Million Ton.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Ductile Iron Pipes and exporting to over 90 countries.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd allied Company Srikalahasti Pipes CEO Suresh Khandelwal and Rajampeta YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy were present on the occasion.

