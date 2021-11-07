VIJAYAWADA: Energy Department Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, on Sunday, said that electricity rates were subject to change and would not be the same all the time while clarifying about the power tariff in the State.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he explained that the power rates change from hour to hour and that the rate would be at one during the peak hour.

Speaking further he said that, "The State government is providing free electricity to 18.37 lakh farmers. We are buying a unit for Rs 4.46 and providing electricity to the farmers. In order to supply power during the day we are buying 10 thousand MW solar power, he said. "We are calling for tenders and buying power at a rate of Rs 2.49 per unit," Srikanth said.

