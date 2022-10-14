Electric Trains Ready to Chug Between Aravalli and Nidadavolu in AP 

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully completed the electrification between Aravalli - Nidadavolu area. The final stretch of electrification between these two places for 32.8 kms marked the completion of the electrification project.

SCR commissioned the entire doubling project with electrification between Vijayawada - Gudivada - Bhimavaram – Narsapur, Gudivada - Machilipatnam & Bhimavaram - Nidadavolu for a distance of 221 kms. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has successfully executed the Vijayawada – Gudivada – Bhimavaram – Narsapur, Gudivada – Machilipatnam & Narsapur – Nidadavolu Doubling and Electrification project. This will enable the operation of train services running through this route with electric traction on an end-to-end basis, a SCR release here said on Friday.

The electrification and doubling of Vijayawada – Gudivada – Bhimavaram – Narsapur, Gudivada – Machilipatnam & Narsapur – Nidadavolu was sanctioned in the year 2011-12 for a distance of 221 Kms..This is a prestigious project in the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh and boosts the development of the region. This also marks another milestone in rail developments in the Coastal belt of the state.

