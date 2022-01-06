Electoral List: AP Has Highest Number Of Female Voters

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's electoral rolls Special Summary Revision-2022, was released by the Election Commission on Wednesday. A total of 2,28,057 new voters, including 2,07,893 first-timers who just crossed the age of 18 years, were added to Andhra Pradesh's electoral rolls

State Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand published the final electoral roll here today, putting the total number of electors in AP at 4,07,36,279. The highest number of voters in the state was women. While there are 2,01,34,664 male voters in the state, there are 2,05,97,544 female voters. Around 4,62,880 more female voters than male voters were recorded in the latest rolls.

With the exception of the Srikakulam and Anantapur districts, the remaining 11 districts have the highest number of women voters.

At the end of SSR-2021, the total number of electors in the state was 4,05,08,222.

As per the report, there were 7,033 overseas and 67,935 service electors in the state.

Of the total electors, the third gender electors were 4,071.

There were 5,30,511 persons with disabilities in the electoral rolls.

East Godavari district topped the state chart with 43,45,322 voters while Vizianagaram was at the bottom with 19,02,077.

1,40,372 voters were deleted from the electoral rolls after the publication of draft rolls.

Also Read: AP Model School Teacher Recruitment 2022 For TGT, PGT Posts, Check Schedule