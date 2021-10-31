EC Schedule For MLA Quota MLC Elections In AP And Telangana Released NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has released the Notification Schedule for the elections of the MLC seats under MLA quota in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The issue of notifications starts on November 9th, elections will be held on the 29th of November, and the process will end on the 1st of December as per the schedule.

The Elections were to be held in the month of May and July in AP and Telangana respectively but were postponed due to the COVID pandemic

The Commission having re-assessed the situation in the Telugu States and after taking into consideration all relevant facts, has now decided to conduct biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils by members of respective Legislative Assembly in accordance with the following schedule:

The term of office of the sitting members of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Council elected by the members of respective Legislative Assembly had expired on 31.05.2021 and 03.06.2021 respectively.

Andhra Pradesh MLCs

Telangana MLCs

The Chief Secretaries of States concerned have been directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

Also Read: Badvel Elections 2021: Polling Peaceful, 68pc Voter Turnout