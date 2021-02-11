The Election Commission of India on Thursday released the schedule for the MLC elections to be held in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Notification for the MLC polls will be issued on February 16 where election for two teachers’ constituencies in AP and two graduate MLC constituencies in Telangana. The Elections will be held on March 14 and results will be declared on March 17.

The last date for submitting nominations is February 23. With the release of notification, the election code of conduct has come into force in ten districts of Telangana and four districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The deadline for filing nominations is the 23rd of this month and the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is on the 26th of this month.

The EC has released the election schedule for the teacher MLC positions in East and West Godavari districts,Guntur, Krishna districts in the State of AP.

Voters will exercise their right to vote from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As soon as the panchayat elections in AP are over, the MLC election will commence in March.