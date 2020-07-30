AMARAVATI: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, July 30 released a schedule to fill the vacant MLC post in Andhra Pradesh. The schedule

was released to fill the vacant posts created due to the resignation of Mopidevi Venkataramana.

The notification will be released on August 6. The last date for filing nominations for the vacant MLC post is August 13 and polling will be held on

August 24. The counting of votes will take place on the same day from 5 pm. The result will be announced on the same day after counting.

However, the EC had not released any notification for filling the vacant post created due to resignation of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who was the Minister of Revenue and Mopidevi Venkataramana, who is the Minister of Fisheries, Animal

Husbandry and Marketing, have recently resigned from their minister posts as they were elected for Rajya Sabha. With this, both of them resigned

from their ministerial posts as well as MLC posts. The duo were sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs on July 22.

Elections to the Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh were held on June 19. The YSRCP recorded a clean sweep, winning all the four seats from

the state by virtue of its unassailable strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.